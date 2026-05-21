This Week’s Yard Sales
ESTATE SALE
Estate Tag Sale of Archie Sumner, 5662 Old Route 11, Dublin, Va. MAY 29, 30, 31st.
Sale starts 9a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Entry numbers passed out at 8 a.m. Friday
2024 GMC Sierra Truck 2095 miles, 1974 Ford F 100 long bed truck original condition, Pontiac Car, 2015 Ford Escape 43000 miles, Honda Pilot 61,000 miles, open trailer.
Hundreds of hand tools, brick ranch packed both floors, basement with furniture, household, kitchen appliances, tiller, weed eaters, push mower, tool cabinets, and the Amish garage is packed with new and used tools. See next week’s paper for more complete ad.
YARD SALES
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Yard Sale: Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 528 5th Street, Pulaski. Baby car seat, flower pots, rocker, clothes including little girls clothes, dishes, pictures and more.
First Annual Yard Sale – Hot dogs and bake sale: Saturday, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New River Playground / Schoolyard, 7168 Harry L. Brown Road, New River (GPS: Street address same/Fairlawn Va. Spaces are available for $20 (tents and umbrellas allowed). For more information contact Carolyn at 540-392-5959. Sponsored by the Youth Ministry at First Missionary Baptist Church.
Yard Sale: Friday, May 29 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to ??? at Bradley’s Ridge Apartments off Hatcher Road. If rain or heavy wind, will be postponed.
BIG YARD SALE, 4124 Chestnut Ridge Road, Pulaski, VA (Shiloh area) May 30, 2026; 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Yard Sale: Pulaski Village, Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of good items cheap. No Early Birds!!
Neighborhood Yard Sale – Grandview Drive and Madison Street in Radford, May 23, 2026. 8 AM – Street long yard sale! Toys, kids clothes, accessories, vintage, Christmas, glassware, books, small appliances and more !