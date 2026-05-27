This Week’s Yard Sales

Community Yard Sale: Stoneridge Subdivision, Dublin, Saturday, June 6 at 8 a.m. “You don’t want to miss it.”

Yard Sale: Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 528 5th Street, Pulaski. Baby car seat, flower pots, rocker, clothes including little girls clothes, dishes, pictures and more.

First Annual Yard Sale – Hot dogs and bake sale: Saturday, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New River Playground / Schoolyard, 7168 Harry L. Brown Road, New River (GPS: Street address same/Fairlawn Va. Spaces are available for $20 (tents and umbrellas allowed). For more information contact Carolyn at 540-392-5959. Sponsored by the Youth Ministry at First Missionary Baptist Church.

Yard Sale: Friday, May 29 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to ??? at Bradley’s Ridge Apartments off Hatcher Road. If rain or heavy wind, will be postponed.

BIG YARD SALE, 4124 Chestnut Ridge Road, Pulaski, VA (Shiloh area) May 30, 2026; 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM