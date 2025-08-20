Thomas Alfred Quesenberry, age 87 of Pulaski, died Sunday, August 17, 2025 with Cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kelly Weiser Turner Quesenberry, his father, Alfred T. Quesenberry, and his wife, Peggy Cox Quesenberry. Thomas served in the United States Army as staff sergeant. He was a pattern maker at Lynchburg Foundry in Radford, and in Lynchburg. He furthered his education and graduated Cum Laude in Machine Technology in 1976.

He is survived by: his daughters, Donna Tam of Pulaski, and Kim

Scott of Christiansburg: grandchildren; Alex Ratcliffe of Dublin, Hannah (Zac) Richards of Giles, Matthew Quesenberry of Pulaski, and Greyson Merrill of Fincastle: great-grandchildren; Addie Quesenberry, Olive Quesenberry, Thomas Quesenberry, Cooper Richards, Malcolm Richards, and Caroline Richards. Also surviving him is a loving sister, Oneta Farmer of Roanoke.

Thomas will be missed by family, friends, but particularly the cats he could not see go without food.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Frankie Graham of Cornerview Church officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends on THURSDAY at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

