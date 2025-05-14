Thomas “Tom” Lee Phillips, age 74 of Pulaski, died Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Tom was born on April 2, 1951 in Welch, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Phyllis Lee Hogan Phillips and Warren Preston Phillips. Also preceded in death was his brother, Warren Preston Phillips, II. He was a graduate of the 1969 class of Pulaski High School. a graduate of Virginia Tech, class of 1973, and a graduate of The University of Virginia class of 1977. Tom was an attorney in Pulaski for 12 years before moving to Raleigh, NC. He then retired from the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. He was a devout member of the St. Edwards Catholic Church, where he served in the choir.

He is survived by his sister, Judy and her husband Jerry Davis of Pulaski, nephew, John Lucas and his wife Lauren. He is also survived by beloved cousins.

Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, with Father Francis Boateng officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700