Three Pulaski County residents named outstanding students at NRCC

Three students from Pulaski County were recently recognized as 2025 Outstanding Students in a Curriculum/Subject Area by New River Community College.

Students from Pulaski County who were honored included Brennan Belial Grimshaw, human services; Joshua Caleb Martin, IT cyber security; and Corine Allison Yopp, English.

Students were recognized at the recent President’s Awards Ceremony at the college and received a plaque honoring their award. Students are also being individually recognized on NRCC’s social media outlets.

The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and are eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer.