Three seniors graduate Friday from Mayflower Christian Academy
Mayflower Christian Academy in Pulaski on Friday evening held its third Commencement Ceremony.
Graduating seniors were Alex Mattos, Leilani Mattos and Kaitie Zierer.
The keynote address for the event was delivered by Pulaski County Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers.
Both the Invocation and Benediction were delivered by Memorial Baptist Church Pastor Mike Jones.
Javier Mattos, Head of School opened the ceremony with the Announcement of Commencement.
Mayflower Christian Academy is in its eighth year and is located on the campus of Memorial Baptist Church, Peppers Ferry Road, Pulaski.