Timothy Dale Chewning, age 61 of Pulaski, passed away Friday, April 3, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. Born May 2, 1964 in Tampa, Florida he was the son of the late Wylie Earl Chewning and Betty Clark Chewning. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Freddie Chewning.

He was veteran of the United States Air Force.

Timothy is survived by his

Wife – Shannon Michele Chewning-Pulaski

Children – Cameron Michael Chewning, Jennifer Chewning Nicoles, Brian (Brittany) Rochell, Jr., and Cody Rochelle & Caitlyn Craft.

Four Grandchildren

Sister – Vickie Beavers

There will be no formal services at this time. To sign Timothy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com –

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.