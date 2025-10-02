Timothy “Tim” Robert Abbott, 74, died at his residence in Dublin early Sunday morning, September 28, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born in Liberty Township, Ohio, on August 20, 1951, and was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Suzanne Thompson Salamon and Robert Orville Abbott. He was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, having served in the U.S. Army.

Tim enjoyed trying new foods, exploring new places, and engaging in lively conversations about his favorite books and movies. An avid learner and knowledge seeker, he was known to be reading a minimum of four books at any given time. His love of books and movies was superseded only by his love of his family; Tim relished time with his grandchildren, playing games, and giving gifts. His favorite season was fall and favorite holiday, Halloween.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Kochtitzky Merritt Abbott; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel E. A. Hulbott and Casey T. H. Hulbott of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter and son-in-law, Hannah B. Abbott and Michael C. Wollar of Rochester, Minnesota; and sister, Tammy A. Mummey of Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ione Hulbott, Azura Hulbott, Mariah Wollar, and Emersyn Wollar, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Seagle Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Hahn Horticulture Garden Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim can be made to: Repairers of the Breach, https://breachrepairers.org/get-involved/donate/ Calfee Community & Cultural Center, https://calfeeccc.org/donate

