Tina Marie Estep, age 60 of Pulaski, passed away Friday, August 22, 2025 at her home. Born October 24, 1964 in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roy Mitchell & Dorothy Pruitt Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband Johnny Estep; granddaughter Alyssa Stacey; sisters Carolyn and Linda Mitchell and brother Jeffery Mitchell.

Tina is survived by her

Children – Ogie Stumbo & fiancé Ray Akers – Pulaski, Sherman Joe Stumbo – Marion

Grandchildren – J.J. Stacy, Heaven Estep and many that considered her Maw-Maw

Special Neighbor “who she was proud to call son” – Brian Bays – Pulaski

Siblings – Mary Payne – War, WV, Bub Mitchell – War, WV

Beloved Pets – Jake, Jasper and Little Johnny

Church Family

Per Tina's wishes, there will be no public services.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.