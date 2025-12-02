Tommy Lee Bray, age 63 of Dublin, Virginia passed away Friday, November 28, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke. Born December 14, 1961 in Chillicothe, Ohio he was the son of Linda Lou Cottrill Sizemore and the late Clyde Lethan Bray.

Tommy was a long-time employee at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

He is survived by his

Son – Tyler (Lauren) Bray – Pilot

Granddaughter – Penelope Bray

Mother – Linda Lou Cottrill Sizemore – Princeton, WV

Sister – Sharman (Steve) Farmer – NC

Brothers – Joseph Tyree – Buchanan, VA, Matthew Tyree – Princeton

Nephews – Jared Farmer, Justin Farmer

Niece – Addie Tyree

He had a special love for all his feline friends, who brought him so much joy in life.

A visitation will be held Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the New River Valley Humane Society @ www.hsotnrv.org , P.O. Box 1046, Dublin, Virginia 24084

To sign Tommy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.