Town of Pulaski Selected for Regional Mural Initiative

A new public mural is coming to the Town of Pulaski, highlighting downtown revitalization and celebrating the region’s vibrant creative spirit.
ABINGDON – ‘Round the Mountain Artisan Network is proud to announce that the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, has been selected to receive a mural through the new Community Mural Project, an initiative celebrating Southwest Virginia’s culture, creativity, and sense of place.
The project will install a large-scale public mural in downtown Pulaski, reinforcing ‘Round the Mountain’s ongoing mission to promote downtown development, encourage community revitalization, and grow creative economy tourism throughout the region.
“We appreciate the opportunity from ‘Round the Mountain to partner with the long-standing Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and local artists on a new mural that will add vibrant energy to Main Street,” said Shannon Ainsley, Economic Developer for the Town of Pulaski. “Main Street has experienced renewed vitality through new streetscapes and six businesses that have opened or expanded in 2025, and this will continue that momentum. This project is a great showcase of what the Fine Arts Center and its art programs bring to the Town of Pulaski.”
A muralist will be selected in early 2026, with project completion and a public unveiling anticipated in summer 2026.
“The Fine Arts Center is pleased to be collaborating with the Town on this project,” said Brandon Phillips, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. “We have been supporting the arts and artists in and around the region for almost half a century, and our collaborations with the Town and County have been a big part of that success.”
Funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the Community Mural Project supports local revitalization, enhances public spaces, and showcases the artistic identity of Southwest Virginia communities through public art installations.
“Pulaski’sselection represents an exciting step forward for this regional initiative,” said Kim Davis, Executive Director of Friends of Southwest Virginia and ‘Round the Mountain. “The town has shown a strong commitment to enhancing its downtown and celebrating local creativity. This mural will serve as both a visual landmark and a testament to Pulaski’s ongoing efforts to build a more vibrant, welcoming, and connected community for all who live, work, and visit.”
Additional selected communities will be announced in the coming months as the initiative continues to expand across the region.
About ‘Round the Mountain
‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the region’s artisans, craft heritage, and creative economy. Through marketing, professional development, and networking opportunities, ‘Round the Mountain helps connect artisans to markets, strengthen rural communities, and preserve Southwest Virginia’s cultural traditions. The organization also manages artisan programming at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace and serves as a key partner in driving regional tourism and economic development through the arts.
About Friends of Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia includes 19 counties and four independent cities located near the southern and western border of Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Commission, established in 2008 by the Virginia General Assembly, takes the lead in developing a creative economy in Southwest Virginia. In 2011, the Commission became the Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation, a self-sustaining community development organization with support from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Through a supporting non-profit, the Friends of Southwest Virginia, businesses, and individuals help artists, crafts people, localities, nonprofits and entrepreneurs mobilize and succeed. To learn more visit https://friendsofswva.org/.