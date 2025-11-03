Town of Pulaski Selected for Regional Mural Initiative

A new public mural is coming to the Town of Pulaski, highlighting downtown revitalization and celebrating the region’s vibrant creative spirit.

ABINGDON – ‘Round the Mountain Artisan Network is proud to announce that the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, has been selected to receive a mural through the new Community Mural Project, an initiative celebrating Southwest Virginia’s culture, creativity, and sense of place.

The project will install a large-scale public mural in downtown Pulaski, reinforcing ‘Round the Mountain’s ongoing mission to promote downtown development, encourage community revitalization, and grow creative economy tourism throughout the region.

“We appreciate the opportunity from ‘Round the Mountain to partner with the long-standing Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and local artists on a new mural that will add vibrant energy to Main Street,” said Shannon Ainsley, Economic Developer for the Town of Pulaski. “Main Street has experienced renewed vitality through new streetscapes and six businesses that have opened or expanded in 2025, and this will continue that momentum. This project is a great showcase of what the Fine Arts Center and its art programs bring to the Town of Pulaski.”

A muralist will be selected in early 2026, with project completion and a public unveiling anticipated in summer 2026.