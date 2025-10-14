Traffic Alert: Entrance ramp onto northbound I-81 at Exit 105 to close in Montgomery County

Ramp expected to be closed for approximately two weeks

SALEM – As the second part of a ramp extension project at Exit 94 and 105 on Interstate 81 in Pulaski and Montgomery Counties, the second ramp closure on the project has been scheduled to begin.

Beginning Thursday evening, October 16 at 8 p.m., the Exit 105 entrance ramp from Route 232 onto northbound I-81 will be closed for approximately two weeks. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to use Rock Road to Tyler Avenue to access northbound I-81 at mile marker 109.

The ramp is expected to reopen on Thursday, October 30 at 7 a.m.

As work progresses, additional ramp and lane closures may be in place with a scheduled completion date of summer 2026.

This project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP) to unlock I-81 by enhancing safety and reliability, reducing congestion and supporting economic growth. The $3 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along the 325 miles of I-81 in Virginia. Find out more at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, videos and podcasts, and details about upcoming and current projects.

For the latest information on this closure, visit www.511.VDOT.Virginia.gov or follow us on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.