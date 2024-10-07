Traffic alert: Section of Old Route 100 to close to through traffic for approximately six weeks

SALEM – Weather permitting, on Monday, Oct. 14, a section of Old Route 100 in Pulaski County will be closed to through traffic due to work to replace a pipe beneath Interstate 81.

The closure is anticipated to remain in place for approximately six weeks with Old Route 100 reopening around December 1.

About 0.5 mile of Old Route 100 will be closed to through traffic. The section is located 0.4 mile north of Route 658 (Greenbriar Road) and one mile south of Route 99 (Count Pulaski Drive). Local residents who live along this section of Old Route 100 will still be able to access their homes.

Through traffic can detour around the closure using I-81 between exit 92 (Draper) and exit 94. Drivers headed to the Draper business district or New River Trail Park trailhead are encouraged to use exit 92.

The pipe being replaced passes beneath I-81 at mile marker 93.2 where a temporary barrier wall will be installed for a few weeks for shoulder closures.

To get the latest traffic information for roads in Virginia, visit 511 at www.511.Virginia.org.