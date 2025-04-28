Trial for Adams continued for forensics evaluation

Tiffany Dunford, 37, was attacked on Sunday November 17, 2024 and died from her injuries the following day.

Savannah Renee Adams is accused of killing Tiffany Dunford by setting her on fire.

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

The trial of accused murderer Savannah Renee Adams was continued Friday at the request of defense attorney Greg Hager.

Adams is accused of murdering 37-year-old Tiffany Dunford in an attack made on Sunday, November 17, 2024 in Max Meadows.

Adams allegedly drove her 2004 Dodge Neon into the driveway of a residence on Ramsey Mountain Road, exited the vehicle and then poured gasoline on Tiffany Dunford, who was sitting on a couch outside the house. Adams then allegedly lit Duford on fire before driving off.

Upon arriving on scene, Wythe County deputies found Dunford writhing in pain with burns over most of her body. She was airlifted to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds the next day, but not before identifying Savannah Adams as her attacker.

Adams, who was 28 at the time of the attack, was arrested on Monday, November 18 at the Pulaski County Courthouse. She was at the courthouse to answer trespassing charges related to an unrelated incident that occurred in October 2023. The accuser in that case, Norma Coffey, said Adams had threatened her before coming to her trailer and attacking her.

At Friday’s hearing, Hager asked presiding Judge J.D. Bolt for more time to make a forensic evaluation. Wythe County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Meghan Lackey made no objection to the continuance.

Adams is charged with 1st degree murder and malicious assault.

Hager will file a motion in Circuit Court requesting a forensics evaluation expert to review the forensic evidence of the case. How this will aid Adam’s case, which includes several witnesses, remains unclear.

Detective Douglas Tuck, a Captain in the Wythe County Sheriff’s Department, is one of the lead investigators on the Tiffany Dunford murder case.

“We have a really strong case,” said Tuck, “Everything fell into place really good.”

The reason for the attack on Tiffany Dunford remains officially unknown, though family members have said that the two women knew each other.

The judicial review of forensic evidence related to the murder case will take place on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Wythe County General District Court.