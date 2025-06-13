Two arrested in Montgomery County on charges of child torture, neglect and domestic assault

On May 29, 2025 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located in the Norris Run area of Montgomery County. The warrant was obtained following an investigation related to alleged child abuse, neglect, and torture of four children.

Multiple items were seized from the residence pertaining to the investigation.

As a result of the search and investigation, Terry Allen Wakefield Jr., age 48, and Rachel Marie Wakefield, age 42, of Blacksburg were charged with the following:

40.1-103 Child Torture

18.2-371 Child Abuse/neglect

18.2-57.2 Domestic Assault

The Wakefield’s are currently being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

As the investigation continues, if you have any additional information, please contact Investigator Krafft at 540-382-6915.