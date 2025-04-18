Two arrested in Radford shooting incident

From Radford City Police Department

Follow – Up from Shots Fired Call on April 17th 2025

Incident Location: 1100 Block of East Main Street

Following the investigation into the shooting incident on April 17, 2025, charges have been filed against two individuals in connection to the crime:

Robert Leonard, 47 years old of Radford, has been charged with:

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Aggravated malicious wounding

• Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Sidney Schwartz, 22 years old of Elliston, has been charged with:

• Conspiracy to commit robbery

• Conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony

• Conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding

No bond information is available at this time. This investigation remains active and ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact The Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624 or email Detective Sergeant Austin Cox at Austin.Cox@radfordva.gov