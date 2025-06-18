Tyashia Gellner Graduates from Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER — Tyashia Gellner of Radford, Va., graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration from Bridgewater College during the May 3, 2025, Commencement exercises.

Approximately 302 undergraduate and 25 graduate students from the Class of 2025 received degrees. Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, conferred the degrees.

Dr. Jeffrey W. Carter served as the Commencement speaker for 2025. In his address, “Be Curious,” Carter urged graduates to use the knowledge and skills that they gained at Bridgewater to approach the world with an open mind and a desire to continue learning: “Whatever markers of success you pursue, here is my advice: be curious Within it lies great opportunity and the possibility of connections. Opportunity and connections are always possible, especially in these times of dissonance and disruption. All it takes is a little curiosity.”

Among the 302 undergraduate students in the class of 2025, 161 earned bachelor of arts degrees and 141 earned bachelor of science degrees. Thirty-one members of the class graduated summa cum laude-the top academic honor which requires students to achieve at least a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Fifty-four graduates earned magna cum laude honors-a 3.7 or better average. Cum laude honors, requiring a 3.4 grade point average, were earned by 59 graduates.

Bridgewater College graduated students from four different master’s programs. One student graduated with a master of science in psychology-mental health professions; seven students graduated with a master of arts in digital media strategy; three students graduated with a master of science in athletic training; and 14 students graduated with a master of science in human resource management.

Coeducational since its founding in 1880, Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students. The College offers more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors and four graduate programs housed within three distinct schools.