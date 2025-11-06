Upcoming Property Reassessments in Pulaski County
Real estate reassessments are scheduled to begin in the final quarter of 2025 and will continue throughout the 2026 calendar year. The reassessment work will be conducted by a team from Vision Government Solutions, based in Daleville, Virginia. Vision Government Solutions was selected by County Administration and recently acquired Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, the firm that handled the county’s previous reassessment.
- Real estate reassessments occur on a six-year cycle, with the new property values scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027.
- Property owners can expect an in-person visit from Vision’s team to help ensure the most accurate data is collected. If the team is unable to complete the visit, some property details may need to be estimated, which could lead to an inaccurate valuation. For this reason, we strongly encourage full participation to ensure the information gathered is as precise as possible
- Vision plans to use doorhangers with their contact information if there are questions and will mail correspondences to owners concerning value changes with a deadline to appeal inaccuracies.
- Notices of new property values will be mailed to owners in late 2026.
- Property owners will have an initial opportunity to appeal their reassessment with Vision around December 2026.
- A second appeal opportunity will be available through the Board of Equalization in early 2027; exact dates will be announced later.
- County Administration and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office serve as Vision’s local points of contact regarding the county landscape and act as overseers of the project’s progress. However, if you have questions about your reassessment, please contact Vision directly during this phase, as local offices will not have access to the assessment data until the project is complete.
- For specific questions or concerns, the Reassessment Office can be found on the third floor of the stone courthouse at 52 West Main Street, Pulaski, Virginia. Staff are available during regular business hours and can also be reached via email at reassessment@pulaskicounty.org or by phone at (540) 994-2427.