Upcoming Virginia Master Naturalist Training Class – New River Valley Chapter

Passionate about nature? Excited to learn more about the environment? Ready to share your knowledge and help preserve and protect Virginia’s natural resources? Consider joining a group of like-minded community members by becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist! The New River Valley Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists is currently accepting online applications for its 2025 basic training program via the chapter website – http://tinyurl.com/NRVnaturalists. The program runs August 4th through December 1st and classes will be held on Monday evenings from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm at the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church on Church Street in Blacksburg. In addition to 40 hours of classroom instruction, 4 weekend field trips covering Tree identification, Stream Assessment, Wildflower/Botany and Bird Walks will be included. Class size is limited. Application deadline is June 16th. Make a difference and have fun! Visit our website for more details.

The Virginia Master Naturalist program is a volunteer organization sponsored by the Virginia Cooperative Extension and several other state agencies. Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists and environmental stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and natural areas in their communities.