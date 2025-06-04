Upcoming Virginia Master Naturalist Training Class – New River Valley Chapter
|Passionate about nature? Excited to learn more about the environment? Ready to share your knowledge and help preserve and protect Virginia’s natural resources? Consider joining a group of like-minded community members by becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist!
The New River Valley Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists is currently accepting online applications for its 2025 basic training program via the chapter website – http://tinyurl.com/NRVnaturalists.
The program runs August 4th through December 1st and classes will be held on Monday evenings from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm at the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church on Church Street in Blacksburg. In addition to 40 hours of classroom instruction, 4 weekend field trips covering Tree identification, Stream Assessment, Wildflower/Botany and Bird Walks will be included. Class size is limited. Application deadline is June 16th. Make a difference and have fun! Visit our website for more details.