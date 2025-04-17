UPDATE: All Clear announcement issued by RU

UPDATE:

All Clear

As of 5 p.m. April 17, 2025, the secure-in-place order has been lifted. All classes and activities are canceled for the remainder of the day. From Radford University

Radford, VA — On April 17, 2025, the Radford University Police Department was notified by the Radford City Police Department of a shooting incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Main Street, which is located off campus. As a precautionary measure, Radford University officials issued a secure-in-place notification to ensure the safety of all students and employees and any visitors on campus while the situation was assessed. The notification was sent through the University’s emergency notification system (multiple channels) and advised all members of the campus community to remain indoors and avoid the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded promptly, including the Radford University Police Department and surrounding jurisdictions, to secure the campus and ensure there was no active threat to the university community. All classes and events were cancelled after 5 p.m. to allow for responding agencies to further aid in the investigation. After the coordinated response and thorough assessment, it was determined that the incident remained off-campus and posed no immediate threat to campus safety. The secure-in-place was lifted following confirmation from law enforcement partners.

“We appreciate the swift action of our officers and the coordination with the Radford City Police Department and other responding agencies including the Virginia State Police,” said Chief Eric Plummer of the Radford University Police Department. “The safety of our students and employees is always our top priority.”

The Radford University Police Department encourages everyone to stay vigilant and always report suspicious activity. For more information on campus safety procedures, visit Radford.edu. If anyone has information regarding the incident in the city, please contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.