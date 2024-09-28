UPDATE: County Declares Local State of Emergency

SATURDAY, 9/28/2024 1:45 P.M. UPDATE – Roads and areas affected last night remain closed at this time. River levels at the Allisonia and Radford gages have gone down, however, waters are expected to remain at flood stage through tomorrow and into Monday.

Local first responders as well as swift water rescue crews from Fairfax, Rockingham and Lynchburg are continuing to rescue people who are stranded in their homes. These rescues are taking place in the Hiwassee, Allisonia, and Parrott areas of the county.

As soon as access is available and it is safe to do so damage assessment will begin on effected homes and public utilities.

Conditions remain extremely hazardous. The public is asked to be respectful of those who have lost property and do not sight see in the affected areas. Only Emergency personnel are permitted on the New River Trial in Allisonia. Do not drive through any water covered roadways or around any road closure signs.