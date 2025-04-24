Update to April 22nd Incident at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

Radford, Va. – On April 22, there was a spill of weak nitric acid at Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Cleanup actions at the stabilized spill site are going well. After stabilizing the area so personnel could directly measure the amount of material lost from the rail car, Radford updated the spill amount for all agencies from an estimated 600 gallons of weak nitric acid to 6500 gallons. For safety reasons, this direct measurement was not possible during the spill event. The change in the amount reported does not change the cleanup plans and there remains no risk to the public.

Radford continues coordination with outside agencies including hosting a site visit today with a representative from EPA Emergency Management Division, as well as our partners from Montgomery County. These experts discussed current cleanup plans and shared best practices. Plant leadership appreciates their support as Radford quickly remediates the impacted gravel areas.