UVa’s Odom Announces the Signing of 10 Newcomers for 2025-26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Tuesday (June 24) the signing of 10 newcomers for the 2025-26 season.

UVA welcomes seven transfers and three freshmen. The group of newcomers is rated among the nation’s best and includes a pair of highly-touted high school players from the state of Virginia.

The incoming group includes: transfers Dallin Hall (Plain City, Utah/BYU), Malik Thomas (Fontana, Calif./San Francisco), Devin Tillis (Los Angeles, Calif./UC Irvine), Jacari White (Orlando, Fla./North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria/Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Chicago, Ill./Toledo), Martin Carrere (Pontonx-sur-l’Adour, France/VCU) and freshmen Silas Barksdale (Hampton, Va./Woodside), Johann Grünloh (Loningen, Germany/RASTA Vechta) and Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, Va./St. Anne’s-Belfield).

“I am extremely excited about this year’s incoming class of young men,” Odom said. “It should provide us with a deep roster that is extremely versatile and blends experience, skill and talented freshmen. Most importantly, each of these young men align well with the values of our University and what this program has reflected over so many years – high-character, development-oriented individuals that are pursuing excellence individually and as a collective unit. I am excited for our supporters and fans to get to know these young men and equally thrilled to see what this group is able to accomplish together this season.”

2025-26 Virginia Newcomers

#30 Dallin Hall, Gr., G, 6-4, 197, Plain City, Utah/BYU

• Transfer from BYU averaged 6.8 points as a senior in 2024-25

• Shot 34.3 percent from 3-point range and was second on the team with 133 assists

• Scored in double figures nine times, including a season-high 22 points in a double overtime win at No. 10 Iowa State (3/4/25)

• Earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors as a junior in 2023-24

#1 Malik Thomas, Gr., G, 6-5, 205, Fontana, Calif./San Francisco

• San Francisco transfer was named All-WCC First Team after averaging a league-high 19.9 points in 2024-25

• Made a single-season program record 189 free throws and ended the season with a career-high 36 points in an NIT second-round contest against Loyola Chicago (3/23/25), shooting a perfect 17-of-17 from the foul line

• Earned All-WCC honorable mention honors in 2023-24

• Spent two seasons at USC before transferring to San Francisco

#11 Devin Tillis, Gr., F, 6-7, 225, Los Angeles, Calif./UC Irvine

• UC Irvine transfer averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds en route to All-Big West second-team honors in 2024-25

• Reached double-figure scoring in 26 games and recorded seven double-doubles

• Matched his career-high 25 points in three contests

• Averaged 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 24 games at UNLV in 2020-21

#6 Jacari White, Gr., G, 6-3, 180, Orlando, Fla./North Dakota State

• North Dakota State transfer averaged 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds en route to All-Summit League second-team honors in 2024-25

• Shot 45.2 percent from the floor, 39.8 percent from beyond the arc and 85.2 percent from the free throw line

• Matched a career high with 32 points at South Dakota (1/18/25) and drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 27 points at Butler (12/10/24)

• Started career at State College of Florida in 2021-22

#33 Ugonna Onyenso, Sr., C, 7-0, 247, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria/Kansas State

• Kansas State transfer averaged 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 2024-25

• Shot 70 percent (28 of 40) from the field and 76.9 percent (10 of 13) from the free throw line in 11 minutes per game

• Led Kentucky with 66 blocks as a sophomore in 2023-24

• Rated as a consensus 4-star prospect by all major recruiting services in 2023, including a 5-star by On3

#5 Sam Lewis, Jr., G, 6-6, 210, Chicago, Ill./Toledo

• Named All-MAC Second Team after averaging a team-high 16.2 points

• Led the MAC in 3-point percentage at 44.4 percent and ranked fourth in scoring

• Registered a team-high 11 20-point outings, including a career-high 23 points vs. Akron (twice) & Northern Illinois (2/1/25)

• Registered back-to-back double-doubles with 13 points and career-best 11 rebounds at Purdue (12/29/24) and 14 points and 10 boards at Western Michigan (1/4/25)

#7 Martin Carrere, R-Fr., G/F, 6-8, 180, Pontonx-sur-l’Adour, France/VCU

• Transfer from VCU sat out the 2024-25 season

• Helped lead the Next Generation Paris U18 Team to an Adidas Next Generation Paris Tournament title in 2024

• Appeared on the French National Team at the U18 FIBA EuroBasket tournament in the summer of 2024, averaging 6.7 points per game and shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc

• Played for Limoges CSP Elite U21 in the Betclic Elite U21 league in France, where he helped lead the team to a 21-13 record

#21 Silas Barksdale, Fr., F, 6-8, 210, Hampton, Va./Woodside

• Averaged 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in senior season

• Selected to first team all-district in junior and senior seasons, following a second team all-district nod in sophomore season

• Earned Player of the Year honors for Peninsula, Regional, District and State from 2024-2025

• Named to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam All-DMV First Team in 2024

#17 Johann Grünloh, Fr., C, 7-0, 238, Loningen, Germany/RASTA Vechta

• Averaged 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for RASTA Vechta in 2024-25

• Named U22 Player of the Year in the German first division in 2023-24

• Participated in the German U19 Championship in 2023-24

• Earned the U19 NBBL Best Defender award in 2022-23

#2 Chance Mallory, Fr., G, 5-9, 175, Charlottesville, Va./St. Anne’s-Belfield

• All-time STAB leader in points (2396), steals (293), assists (488) and wins (114)

• Holds the STAB single game scoring record (45 points) as well as the single game 3-point record (11)

• Three-time VPL Player of the Year, 2024 VISAA State Player of the Year and two-time Central Virginia Player of the Year

• 2024 Max Prep Junior All-American honorable mention and McDonald’s All-American East nominee