Vacation Bible School at Pulaski First Church of the Brethren set for July 19

Vacation Bible School – “The Great Jungle Journey” – will be held at Pulaski First Church of the Brethren, 1749 Newbern Road, Pulaski on Saturday, July 19 from 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Kids ages 3 – 14 will experience a day full of wonderful activities.

Each child will be placed on a team of 5-8 children of their age group with a team leader that leads them to different stations throughout the day where various activities will take place. These activities include: Music, Bible Storytelling, Crafts, Games. Lunch and snack will be provided. Children will be encouraged to seek their Creator and Savior!

Families please join us at 4:00 for a closing program where the children will sing all the songs they have learned. After the program, please join us for a picnic at the church’s picnic shelter. Hotdogs, sides, and drinks will be provided. Please bring a dish to share.

Also, we would love for you and your family to join us, for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, where the children will sing again for everyone!