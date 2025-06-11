It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of my dear wife whom I am very much in love with.

Valerie Crawford Daniel of Atlanta, GA passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital at the age of 66. Valerie was born December 15, 1958 in Mcdonough, GA.

Valerie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Lewis B. Daniel;

Her two sons, Bernard Hatcher (Wife, Kimberly Hatcher) and Corey Hatcher (Wife, Tequila Hatcher);

Her brother, Shelton Brown (Wife, Tonya Brown);

Grandchildren, Christopher Hatcher, Kelsey Hatcher, Cameron Hatcher, Morgan Hatcher, Krisette Hatcher, Erionna Hatcher;

Great grandchildren, Emery Dixon, Emily Dixon, Nieces Ande Brown (Un-day), Naja Brown (Nay-Jah) and many aunts and uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her late mother Berthelia Crawford.

Valerie was a devout Jehovah’s Witness for 45 years. She was a member of the Pulaski Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Radford, VA. She was known for being a very spiritual person who loves the true God Jehovah and his son, Jesus Christ. Valerie’s hope is to be resurrected and live in a beautiful paradise on Earth (Acts 24:15, Ps 37:9 -11, 29)

Memorial services for Valerie will be conducted Saturday, June 21,2025, at 2 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1110 Tyler Ave., Radford.

Valerie is a very beautiful person inside and out and loved by many. She will be dearly missed. May we all remember Jehovah’s people never say goodbye for the last time (John 5:28, 29).