VDOT ROADWATCH: August 29 – September 5. 2025

LABOR DAY: VDOT will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, Aug. 29, until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 2. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.



TRAFFIC ALERTS:

511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit www.511virginia.org.

ROAD MAINTENANCE: VDOT performs the following activities as part of routine maintenance on roadways throughout the district. To submit a work order request for road repairs or assistance, contact our customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or submit online at www.virginiadot.org.

PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

– Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. SURFACE TREATMENT OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for a several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface.

– Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for a several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface. PAVEMENT MARKINGS – Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction.

Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction. DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

– Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures. UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. GUARDRAIL REPAIRS – Lane closures may be in place for guardrail repairs at various locations. Work will be performed during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PAVING INFORMATION: VDOT now offers coverage of tracking paving progress statewide, which allows community members and stakeholders to view specific locations slated for paving and individual details of each project. Paving season typically extends from April to November and the map is updated weekly to detail exactly where paving projects are planned, ongoing and show how they’re to give residents and travelers a tool to use to best plan for travel and stay safe near these work zones. Drivers can get specific information about the status of paving projects at the Virginia Roads Paving Map or www.virginiaroads.org.

(UPDATED 8-29-25) * INTERSTATE 81 ACCELERATION RAMP EXTENSIONS AT MILE MARKER 94 IN PULASKI COUNTY AND 105 IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY- Beginning in early September, work will begin on the extension of two acceleration lanes on I-81. The first one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound at mile marker 94, the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound. The second one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 northbound at mile marker 105 in Montgomery County. Construction will begin at mile marker 94 location first and then once complete, work will start at mile marker 105. Scheduled completion date for both projects is summer 2026. During construction, drivers can expect:

Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following morning, Sunday through Thursday.

Shoulder closures throughout the work zone area.

Narrowed or shifted ramps during nighttime hours.

Ramp closures for two weeks during construction are still to be determined. Message boards will alert drivers.

((UPDATED 8-29-25) I-81 NB & SB DECK OVERLAY AT PEAK CREEK MILE MARKER 95.7 – Repair work is underway on the northbound and southbound bridges on I-81 over Peak Creek near mile marker 95.7. This repair work will require nighttime single lane closures for the duration of the project. Lane closures may occur nightly from Sunday night through Friday mornings between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. For the deck overlay process, lane closures may be in place between Sunday nights through Friday mornings. For the southbound lanes these will occur between the hours of 7pm and 10am, and for the northbound lanes between the hours of 6pm through 9am. Details on these closures will be listed below on a weekly basis. Estimated completion is Summer 2025.

Alternating nighttime northbound and southbound left and right lane closures may or may not be in place from mile marker 96 to 94 during the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. while other work on the project continues.

(UPDATED 8-29-25) * I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Traffic on northbound I-81 has been switched onto the newly constructed bridge over the New River at the Montgomery/Pulaski County line. Lane and shoulder closures may be in place near exit 105. Lane closure may be in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures may be in effect at any time during the week. 7low rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Shoulder closures will remain in place though the duration of the project.

LANE CLOSURES: Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 106 and 104 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 106 and 104 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. ROUTE 605: Alternating lane closures and flagging operations may be present on Route 605, located under the New River Bridge, for paving operations and work overhead on the bridge.

Alternating lane closures and flagging operations may be present on Route 605, located under the New River Bridge, for paving operations and work overhead on the bridge. SLOW ROLLS: Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

(UPDATED 8-29-25) * INTERSTATE 81 BRIDGE MAINTENANCE IN PULASKI COUNTY – Bridge maintenance will require the on-ramps to Route 100 off I-81, northbound and southbound, to be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, Sunday through Friday mornings. Drivers should watch message boards for the most up to date information as times and days may vary.