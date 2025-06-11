Verna Dean Davis, age 64 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday evening June 10, 2025 at her home. Born December 15, 1960 in Carroll County, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Graham Robert Dean & Maude Alice Brady Dean. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Graham R. Dean, Jr., Marvin Dean, Leonard Edward Dean, Michael Dean and sisters Mary Crowder, Ethel Dean, Connie Davis and Elizabeth Dean.

Verna is survived by her

Husband – Allen Ray Davis

Children – Tabatha Willard, Jamie Willard, Measie Ryan, James Willard, Jr., Thomas Paul Covey

Numerous Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren

Brother – Nathan Dean

Sisters – Zella Davis, Dora Lee Hall

Mother-in-law – Malinda Davis

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Monday, June 16, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Dale Akers & Rev. Charles McPeak officiating. Interment will follow at the Peak Creek Mission of Prayer Cemetery, Case Knife Road, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.