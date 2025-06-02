It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica A. Telowitz, lovingly known as “Lola,” on the morning of June 2, 2025, in Hillsville, VA. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 15, 1947, Lola was the cherished daughter of Charles Joseph Ward and Marion Marie Clark. Her journey through life touched countless hearts, and her absence will be felt profoundly by all who knew her.

Lola’s professional life was marked by dedication, loyalty, and a deep connection to the people she worked with. Starting in the mailroom at SIAC, she worked her way up to Human Resources, where she became a beloved figure. Her kindness and ability to connect with others made her a friend to all, and it wasn’t long before she was adored by everyone she met. Her generosity of spirit and infectious smile left a lasting mark on those fortunate enough to know her. Lola’s love for her family was immeasurable. She was a devoted wife to Dennis A. Telowitz and a proud mother to her daughters, Marion J. Wojcik and her husband Timothy C. Wojcik, and Raquel M. Poe and her fiancé Darrell Brummett. Lola had such a special relationship with her girls, the love and laughs never stopped! She was a loving sister to her brother, Richard Ward, and a wonderful aunt, loved by her nephews Kevin Ward and Eric Ward, and her niece Jennifer Lenza. As a grandmother, Lola was truly loved by her five grandchildren: Joseph C. Toscano, Timothy Charles Wojcik II, Thomas Michael Wojcik, Savannah V. Wojcik, and Alexander Luis Nunez. Her heart also expanded to three great-grandchildren: Kolton, Nadalee, and Kayson Wojcik.

Lola’s affection for her beloved dogs – both big and small, and for her extended family at Lakeridge RV Resort (her camper-hood family) – was well known! She found peace and companionship in their presence, and they, too, felt the warmth of her love.

Though she was preceded in death by her parents and her dear brother, Charles Ward, and his wife, Lynn Ward, and sister-in-law, Kathy Ward, Lola’s legacy endures in the hearts of her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. Her memory is a treasured gift, and she will be missed more than words can ever express.

Lola was a true gem – a kind, loving soul who made the world a much better place simply by being in it. Her love and her laughter will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind. We will carry her memory with us always, cherishing the times spent together, along with the kindness and love she had for her friends and family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Derick Burton officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700