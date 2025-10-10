Surrounded by her loving family, Vicky Lynn Hodge peacefully went home to be with Jesus on October 8, 2025. Vicky was born on October 19, 1956, in Bluefield, West Virginia to parents Oscar Perkins and Mary Renevae Sparks. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Charlie Hodge Jr., her son Charlie Kyle Hodge, daughter-in-law Jessica Hodge, grandchildren: Roslyn and Charlie Hodge, brother Danny Perkins, sisters DeeDee Kitchen and Diane Price, nephew Tim Hodge, niece Jessica Hollins, and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Vicky grew up in Logan, West Virginia, where she met her lifelong best friend, Sherry Steele, and began a journey filled with love, faith, and service. Her Good Granny and Grandpa Jones always called her “their girl,” a title she wore proudly as she spent countless cherished moments with them throughout her life.

Known for her boundless kindness and unwavering compassion, Vicky was truly one of the most caring souls you could ever meet. A devoted prayer warrior, her faith in Jesus was deep and steadfast—an anchor in her life and an inspiration to those around her. She lived by the motto she lovingly passed on to her nieces: “Pretty is as pretty does.” Vicky had a gift for seeing the good in everyone and made each person feel valued and loved.

In her role as a medical technician at Pulaski Medical Arts, Vicky touched countless lives with her gentle spirit and genuine care. She never met a stranger—her warmth and openness sparked conversations wherever she went, leaving lasting impressions on all who crossed her path.

Vicky had a special heart for children. Over the years, she welcomed many into her home, offering comfort and refuge to teenagers in need. Her nieces, nephews, and extended family were frequent recipients of her generous hospitality, often gathering around her table to enjoy her legendary homemade biscuits and gravy, and her amazing pound cakes.

Her love for her family was fierce and unconditional. Vicky was a devoted wife, nurturing mother, proud grandmother, loyal sister, and treasured friend. Her absence leaves a deep void, but her legacy of love, faith, and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Vicky will be missed by her

Husband – Charlie Kyle Hodge Jr.

Children – Charlie Kyle Hodge III (Chuckie) and Wife Jessica Hodge

Grandchildren – Roslyn Hodge, Charlie Hodge

Brother and Sisters – Danny (Wanda) Perkins, DeeDee (Jack) Kitchen, Diane (Mike) Price

Brother-in-law – Gary (Anita) Hodge

Special Niece and Nephew – Tim Hodge (nephew who was like a son), Jessica (Brian) Hollins

Nephews – Jack Kitch Kitchen, Ray (Beth) Faddis

Special Great Nieces and Nephews – Josh Hodge, Morgan (Cody) Hill

Lifelong Friends – Sherry and Mike Steele

Many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, October 13, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Vicky’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.