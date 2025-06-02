Virginia DMV Warns Customers of Text Scam

RICHMOND – Did you get a text about an overdue traffic ticket charge? It’s likely a scam. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers about a new text scam where fraudsters pose as Virginia DMV and falsely claim you owe money for unpaid fines.

In the text message, the scammers urgently tell you to pay a fine to avoid having your license and registration suspended and include a link in the message. Clicking that link could result in your personal information being stolen, making you a victim of this scam.

“The DMV will never send you text messages demanding payment for fines or fees,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “We urge our customers to be vigilant and avoid sending your personal information via text.”

Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to avoid falling for a text scam like this:

Check to see if the text is legit. Reach out to the agency using a phone number or website you know is real — not the info from the text.

Report and delete unwanted text messages. Use your phone's "report junk" option to report unwanted texts to your messaging app or forward them to 7726 (SPAM). Once you've checked it out and reported it, delete the text.

You can also report a phishing text or other suspicious communication to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission