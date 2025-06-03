Virginia Land Conservation Foundation opens record $15.3 million grant round 

RICHMOND — The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is now accepting applications for a record $15.3 million in land conservation grants.

The projects supported by these grants help protect agricultural, natural, cultural and historical resources that benefit Virginians by helping to improve water quality and providing habitat for rare animals and plants. They include priority lands such as working farms and forests as well as public parks for recreation.

According to the Virginia Outdoors Survey, nearly nine in 10 Virginians consider protecting the state’s natural and open-space resources from development to be “very important.”

A total of $16 million for fiscal year 2026 was approved in the state budget adopted in May. Of that amount, $4 million automatically goes to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, leaving $12 million for VLCF grants. Another $3.3 million from interest and previously awarded VLCF projects that came in under budget or have been withdrawn was added to that amount.

The program provides 50-50 matching grants for localities and nonprofit conservation entities. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100%.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 12, by 5 p.m.

A virtual workshop for potential applicants is planned in the upcoming weeks. Details about the workshop, the grant manual and application will be posted on the VLCF web page at www.dcr.virginia.gov/vlcf.

Grants will be awarded in the following categories: farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

In 2024, the board awarded $14.4 million to conserve 11,220 acres around the commonwealth, including new public parks, conservation easements to protect working timberland and farmland, and land acquisitions by Virginia’s Tribal Nations.

VLCF board members are appointed by the Governor, Senate and House of Delegates. The board includes the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, who serves as chair, and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. DCR provides staff support to the board.