Virginia Lee (Stuart) Presler

On June 17, 2025 Virginia (Gin) Left this earthly life to accompany the many who have left before her. The song playing was, Hello country bumpkin by Cal Smith, which she requested be played at her funeral. She was preceded in death by her husband Archie Orville Presler, her brother Bobby, sister Judy, her son Terry Roger Goddard, daughter Valerie Virginia Grace, daughter Trina Katharine (named after nurse that delivered her) and granddaughter Angela and her special friend Elbert Norris Odell and Gene Gunter.

The country bumpkin was born on March 21, 1940 at midnight at Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton, Montana (where all of her children were born as well. Dr Armon Meis delivered all of them.). She was the eldest child of Robert Donald Stuart and Ruby Virginia Squires. Her memories growing up at the Gregg Place in Charlos Heights where her grandpa and grandma Squires lived. She never forgot the moment her grandpa Henry Squires bent down and put on a pair of cowboy boots which were a hand-me-down from her aunt Alice who was 4 years older than her. She spent her early years picking huckleberries, thimble berries and numerous other berries in the Bitterroot valley mountains. Her joy was the country life and referred to herself as a country bumpkin. She loved country music and dancing.

She told a story where her cousin Elmo Stuart and her were playing near the wood shed. Elmo looked her and told her to put her hand on the chopping block. He proceeded to chop a finger off and she walked in and told her mother. “Look Elmo chopped my finger off mom” Her mom gasped and tried to find her finger. She said the chickens must have ate it. Years later she met Elmo and he apologized for chopping off her fingers. She put her hand up and told Elmo it’s okay I only lost one finger and when I bend it I have two eyes and a smile on the stump. My mother’s sense of humor was unique.

Virginia married early at 16 and made it to the 8th grade in Hamilton, Montana. July 26, 1956 she married Roger Cardale Goddard at the Fred and Mildred Goddard ranch in Corvallis, Montana. Six children were brought into this world. Terry Roger, Valerie Virginia, Cherie Marie, Trina Katharine, Brian Lee Keith and Scott Ray. They lived on 80 acres and a very old colonial home with veranda in Corvallis. They lived in Victor near the Curlew silver mine and soon moved to Lynnwood, Washington.

She always would say “good morning sunshine” which I continue with the tradition of telling my children as well. She always had a nickname for everyone and mine was Scotland which I still use to this day. I’m sure anyone that knew her had a nickname.

She cared for friends and family by cooking meals or staying at a friend’s home to build them back up from sickness or sad spirit. Her infectious smile would cheer anyone up. She loved being around her friends and family and always offered a warm smile. She loved children and had a daycare in her home in Columbus, Ohio when I was a teenager.

She was a devout Christian and believed that Jesus was the only path to follow (Acts 2;38). She was a lifelong active member of the Methodist church. Her joy was contributing her time and energy for community activities. An avid bowler she loved the sport and won competitions and was very proud of her trophies. Extremely sentimental, she saved every piece of paper and card where a loved one had penned anything to recall.

As her health was failing, her feisty humorous spirit never did. She continued to participate in activities outside the home including Tuesday Market at the Train Station, Cowboy Church Fridays, monthly Sonshiners, and played Bingo. When at home she crocheted while enjoying her favorite sports like race car driving.

There are many friends and family who could share a story or anecdote. The family that are left to remember are quite large. One half brother Gene Stuart, half sisters, Susan Stuart and Sandra Reilly and her husband Tom with many nieces and nephews. Her daughter Cherie Marie Ayers and son Brian Lee Keith Goddard and wife Tonja and son Scott Ray Goddard with his wife Alina.

Her 26 grandchildren are: Michael, Chrystal (Rick) Elisha (John), Ruby (James), Todd (Ashley), Jeffrey (Sara), Ashley, David, Daniel, Elisabeth, Amber (Lancelot), Katharine (David), Tyler, Cassandra, Jamie, Anthony, Ryein (Mirang), Samantha, Alexander (Nichole), Jessica, Benjamin, Eli (Racheal) Jacob, Rachel (Lance), Heidi and Kerrigan

Her 54 great grandchildren are: Trystan, Dylan, Emilee, Austin, Kincaid (Lucy), Caleb, James (Kaitlynn), Whitney, Hope, Dean, Dylan, Kayleigh, Konnor, Remington, Hailey, Colter, Ruger, Charlie, Elsa, William, Emery, Aiden, Nasilli, Alsake, Alicia, Daryl, Sosefa, Mya, Dominique, Rhett, Ziva, Atticus, Makynlee, Kameron, Sophia, Imoen, Alora, Adrek, Aiden, Ian, Owen, Jordan, Terry, Eden, Cardale, Ja’vaiya, Jaslene, James, Hannah, Keyarra, Izaileya, Liliana, August, and Kentith

Her 2 great great grandchildren are: Ellandra, Elias

On Friday, June 27, 2025 the family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM

Subsequently the funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 27, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Virginia, with the Pastor Lee Wiggins presiding. After the service she will be laid to rest beside her two daughters, Valerie Virginia Grace and Trina Katharine Olsen and also her great grandmother Elizabeth Ann Squires grandparents Henry and Grace Squires and many aunts and uncles at Grantsdale Cemetery, Grantsdale, Montana.

In summary my mother would want all her family and friends to know that she loved them dearly. I talked to her a couple days before she passed and when she heard my daughter Heidi come on the phone her very weak voice found renewed strength to encourage a little girl by saying “I love you honey”. Her loving community came together to help her in her last months and she would say to all of you, “I love you honey”.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Virginia’s trust fund for her grandchildren.

