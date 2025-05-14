Virginia marks Adult Abuse Prevention month with launch of new online reporting portal

(RICHMOND, Va.) — May is Adult Abuse Prevention Month in Virginia – a time to raise awareness of the mistreatment, neglect and exploitation of older adults and adults with disabilities. In recognition of this month, Virginia Adult Protective Services (APS) announces the launch of a new, secure online portal for the public to report suspected adult abuse, neglect or exploitation.

This streamlined digital tool makes it easier for concerned Virginians or professionals identified as mandated reporters to act and help protect vulnerable adults in their communities. Available 24/7, the portal allows users to file reports quickly and confidentially at their convenience.

“Every adult deserves to live with dignity, safety and respect,” said Kathy Hayfield, Commissioner of the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. “We know that abuse and exploitation often go unreported. With this new portal, we are removing barriers and giving people a simple, effective way to speak up when they suspect something is wrong.”

In 2024, Virginia APS received over 45,000 reports of suspected adult maltreatment. Of these incidents, nearly 20,000 occurred in the adult’s own residence, according to the 2024 Adult Protective Services annual report.

Many cases involved individuals facing isolation, cognitive decline or dependence on others for care – factors that increase vulnerability. The new reporting portal is a vital step toward earlier intervention and greater community involvement.

There are three ways to make a report of suspected abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult:

Report online at dars.virginia.gov/aps/APSreport.htm

Visit or call your local department of social services

Call the APS hotline at (888) 832-3858

For more information about Virginia APS, visit www.dars.virginia.gov/aps/AdultProtServ.htm.

