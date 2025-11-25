Virginia Men’s Basketball Receives $5 Million Gift from Drew and Kate Parker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation announced Tuesday (Nov. 25) a five-million-dollar gift from Drew and Kate Parker.

The five-million-dollar gift to the Athletic Director’s Excellence Fund will be used at the discretion of Carla Williams to support Virginia Men’s Basketball.

The Parker family believes in the power of athletics to shape character, build community and elevate UVA on a national stage. The Parkers’ investment strengthens the University’s long-standing commitment to competing at the highest level in men’s basketball, while empowering student-athletes to excel both on the court and in their personal development.

From University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams

“This gift to the AD’s Excellence Fund will provide support for recruiting and operations. This type of philanthropic generosity is critical in this new era of collegiate men’s basketball, and we are very grateful for Kate and Drew’s commitment to helping us.”

From Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom

“We are so grateful to Drew and Kate for their incredible generosity and belief in Virginia Basketball. Our mission is to develop men of character who pursue excellence on and off the court. Their investment will help make that possible by ensuring our student-athletes have every opportunity to reach their full potential. We’re honored to have their support and thankful for their tremendous commitment to Virginia Basketball.”

From Executive Director & Deputy Athletics Director for VAF Kevin Miller

“This transformational five-million-dollar commitment comes at a moment when our entire athletics program is competing — and succeeding — at the highest levels nationally. It fuels our pursuit of excellence and gives our student-athletes the resources they deserve. We are profoundly grateful to the Parkers for their visionary leadership, which not only elevates our momentum but inspires others to champion the future of our teams. When generosity meets ambition, entire programs are transformed.”

About Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I sport programs. The leadership and generosity reflected in gifts like this ignite the spirit of Virginia Athletics, fueling championship pursuits, enriching the student-athlete experience and inspiring the next generation of Cavaliers. For more information about supporting University of Virginia Athletics fundraising efforts, please visit VirginiaAthleticsFoundation.com or call 434-982-5555.