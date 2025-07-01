Virginia officials stress fireworks safety this 4th of July holiday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – As communities across Virginia prepare for Fourth of July festivities, state officials are urging residents to prioritize safety and celebrate responsibly. Fireworks continue to pose a significant risk during holiday festivities. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 14,700 people across the U.S. were injured by fireworks last year — an increase of about 52% compared to 2023. While public fireworks displays are the safest option, many still choose to light fireworks at home. The Virginia Department of Fire Programs and Virginia Department of Forestry are reminding everyone to take precautions if they plan to use fireworks on their own. Remember, even seemingly harmless items – like sparklers – can cause severe burns. Temperatures from sparklers can reach more than 2,000 degrees. “The Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office strongly encourages Virginians to celebrate safely and responsibly by leaving fireworks to the professionals,” said Chief State Fire Marshal Billy Hux. “In general, any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile is illegal unless you are licensed pyrotechnician in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Possession or use of illegal fireworks in Virginia is a Class 1 misdemeanor per item possessed or used. Each Class 1 misdemeanor conviction carries a fine of up to $2,500 and one year in jail.” “Both legal and illegal fireworks can quickly ignite wildfires that put entire communities at risk,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “Only use fireworks in safe spaces away from people, houses and flammable material (dry grass, leaves, storm debris). Fireworks are also the cause of thousands of personal injuries each year. Celebrate safely this Fourth of July and remain mindful of your surroundings, neighbors and community.” Some localities completely ban the sale, possession and use of any type of fireworks, including sparklers. Contact your local fire marshal, fire officials, or law enforcement about local restrictions and laws in the area you plan to use. If you are found responsible for having started a wildfire with fireworks, you may be liable for suppression and reclamation costs and could even face fines and imprisonment. Visit the Virginia Department of Fire Programs‘ website to learn more about fireworks laws and what fireworks are approved by the Commonwealth of Virginia. Fireworks safety tips: • Children should never be allowed to handle fireworks. Keep flammable materials out of reach.

• Only legal consumer-grade fireworks should be used.

• Never point fireworks at anyone else.

• Maintain a safe distance after lighting.

• When lighting fireworks, never place any part of your body over them.

• Never pick up or re-light fireworks that haven’t gone off.

• Do not use fireworks that appear damaged or altered.

• Keep a bucket of water or charged hose nearby to douse spent fireworks or in case of mishaps.

• Pets may be frightened by fireworks. Plan accordingly.

• Note: No fireworks of any kind are EVER allowed on state forests or federal lands. For more information on fireworks safety, visit the Virginia Department of Forestry website at https://dof.virginia.gov/wildland-prescribed-fire/wildfire-prevention/fireworks-safety/.