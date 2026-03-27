Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, and Narcotics
RICHMOND, VA — From March 18, 2026, through March 24, 2026, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
- Virginia State Police recovered a total of 8 firearms, valued at $4,000.
- U.S. Currency seized: $3,838.
Drug Seizures (includes State Police, State Police Task Forces, Federal Task Forces, and Assists):
- Denied revenue from seized drugs: $552,080
- Breakdown of total drugs recovered:
- Cocaine: 5.5 pounds
- Marijuana: 7.1 pounds
- Fentanyl: 2.7 pounds
- THC Consumables: 1.2 pounds
- Psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms): 3.2 pounds
- Designer Drugs: 1.9 ounces
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.