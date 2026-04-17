Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, and Narcotics
RICHMOND, VA — From April 8, 2026, through April 14, 2026, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the seizure of narcotics and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Drug Seizures (includes State Police, State Police Task Forces, Federal Task Forces, and Assists):
- Denied revenue from seized drugs: $629,748.00
- Breakdown of total drugs recovered:
- Cocaine: 1.2 pounds
- Marijuana: 24.1 pounds
- Fentanyl: 2 grams
- THC Consumables: 32,200 grams
- Methamphetamine: 16.4 pounds
- Heroin: 2.2 pounds
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.