Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking
RICHMOND, VA—From August 20 – August 27, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, a homicide, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
· A total of 10 firearms were recovered, valued at $5,000.
Narcotics Seizures:
· Total seized narcotics amounted to 51.7 pounds and 2,000 controlled substance pills.
· Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $826,258.
· Breakdown of narcotics recovered:
o Cocaine: 15.3 pounds
o Crack Cocaine: 1.9 ounces
o Methamphetamine: 8.2 ounces
o Marijuana: 34.7 pounds
o Fentanyl pills: 2,000
o Psilocybin: 16.0 ounces
· U.S Currency: $32,163.
Homicide Investigation:
· Virginia State Police initiated an investigation into one homicide case during the operation.
Gaming Enforcement:
· 17 gaming-related tips received (1,800 total to date).
Human Trafficking Investigations:
· 13 new human trafficking tips received (1,174 total to date).
· Investigations conducted:
o Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 218
o Individual investigative activities: 3,220
o Victims identified and offered services: 69
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.
This is a weekly report.