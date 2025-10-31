Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND, VA— From October 22 – October 28, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth. RICHMOND, VA— From October 22 – October 28, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

· A total of 19 firearms were recovered, valued at $9,500.

Narcotics Seizures:

· Total seized narcotics amounted to 202.5 pounds and 3,041 controlled substance pills.

· Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $2,693,848.

· Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

o Cocaine: 39.3 pounds

o Crack Cocaine: 2.3 ounces

o Marijuana: 154.9 pounds

o Heroin: 1.2 ounces

o Methamphetamine: 7.1 pounds

o Psilocybin: 1 pound

o Fentanyl: 1.1 ounces

o Fentanyl Pills: 3,019

o Percocet Pills: 20

o Oxycontin Pills: 2

o THC Vapes: 1,485

· U.S Currency: $73,809.

Gaming Enforcement:

· 9 gaming-related tips received (1,922 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

· 9 new human trafficking tips received (1,309 total to date).

o Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 208

o Individual investigative activities: 3,459

o Victims identified and offered services: 75

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in

close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.