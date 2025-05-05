Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND, VA—From April 24 to April 30, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth. RICHMOND, VA—From April 24 to April 30, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 27 firearms were recovered, valued at $14,500.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 23.2 pounds, along with 9,028 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $583,864

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 5.93 pounds

Crack Cocaine: 3.1 ounces

Heroine: 1.4 ounces

Fentanyl: 9.1 ounces

Marijuana: 13.3 pounds

Methamphetamine: 3.2 pounds

Fentanyl Pills: 8,973

U.S Currency: $118,866

Explosive Devices Seized:

One explosive device was safely seized and neutralized.

Homicide Investigation:

Virginia State Police initiated an investigation into one homicide case during the operation.

Gaming Enforcement:

16 gaming-related tips received (1,478 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

34 new human trafficking tips received (877 total to date).

Investigations conducted:

Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 211

Individual investigative activities: 2,783

Victims identified and offered services: 62

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.