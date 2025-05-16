Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND, VA—RICHMOND, VA—From May 8 to May 14, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth. RICHMOND, VA—RICHMOND, VA—From May 8 to May 14, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

· A total of 32 firearms were recovered, valued at $18,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

· Total seized narcotics amounted to 68 pounds.

· Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $463,101.

· Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

o Cocaine: 2.92 pounds

o Marijuana: 64 pounds

o Crack Cocaine: .3 ounces

o Fentanyl: 12 ounces

o Methamphetamine: 6 ounces

· U.S Currency: $76,755

Explosive Devices Seized:

· Three explosive devices were safely seized and neutralized.

Gaming Enforcement:

· 8 gaming-related tips received (1,501 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

· 35 new human trafficking tips received (937 total to date).

· Investigations conducted:

o Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 205

o Individual investigative activities: 2,889

o Victims identified and offered services: 64

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.