Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND, VA—From May 21 to May 28, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, one homicide case, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 24 firearms were recovered, valued at $12,000.



Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 403 pounds, along with 4,258 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $1,974,880.

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 11.9 ounces

Crack Cocaine: 7.9 ounces

Marijuana: 379 pounds

Methamphetamine: 1.8 pounds

Fentanyl: 6.5 ounces

Fentanyl pills: 2,000

Ecstasy pills: 1,976

Percocet pills: 282

U.S Currency: $341,421.

Gaming Enforcement:

7 gaming-related tips received (1,522 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

28 new human trafficking tips received (982 total to date).

Investigations conducted:

Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 207

Individual investigative activities: 2,911

Victims identified and offered services: 66

Homicide Investigation:

Virginia State Police initiated an investigation into one homicide case during the operation.

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.