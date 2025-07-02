Virginia State Police Urging Patience and Safety During Heavily Travelled Holiday

RICHMOND – With the Fourth of July landing on a Friday this year, traffic is expected to be heavy around the Independence Day holiday weekend. As a result, Virginia State Police is asking drivers to please be patient while traveling the roads, and to drive within the speed limits. As of June 30, 2025, preliminary data shows there have been 337 fatalities on Virginia roadways. RICHMOND – With the Fourth of July landing on a Friday this year, traffic is expected to be heavy around the Independence Day holiday weekend. As a result, Virginia State Police is asking drivers to please be patient while traveling the roads, and to drive within the speed limits. As of June 30, 2025, preliminary data shows there have been 337 fatalities on Virginia roadways.

“Virginia roads are expected to be very crowded this upcoming weekend, with people heading out on vacations, or to parties, or to see fireworks,” said Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the holiday, so please slow down, focus on the roads, drive sober, buckle up, and be patient so that everyone gets to their destination safely.”

Virginia law changed this week and now all passengers in a vehicle, no matter their age or where they are seated in the vehicle, are required to wear a seatbelt.

If you do plan to drink at a July 4th party, please plan ahead and arrange for a designated driver or make sure you have a rideshare service or taxi handy. You can also utilize public transportation. Party hosts are encouraged to serve non-alcoholic drink options, and to make sure guests do not drink and drive home from their event.

As part of its efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways during the Fourth of July holiday, Virginia State Police will be joining law enforcement around the country for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt. The Fourth of July statistical counting period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, 2025. State Police will increase patrols with a specific focus on July 3 and July 6, which are expected to be the busiest travel days.

During the 2024 five-day Operation CARE initiative for the July 4th holiday, Virginia troopers arrested 95 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited 4,044 speeders and 1,868 reckless drivers. Troopers issued 574 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up, and another 191 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle. Virginia troopers also cited 423 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands free” law.

State police investigated 1,027 total traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,011 disabled/stranded motorists during the July 4th statistical counting period in 2024. There were 10 traffic fatalities.*

*2024 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles