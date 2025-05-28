Virginia Tech to induct seven into Sports Hall of Fame

Hokiesports.com

Class of 2025 brings total number of inductees to 240

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will enshrine seven new members into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 19, announced Wednesday by Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Slated for induction are Kaylea Arnett (women’s diving), Kevin Barker (baseball), Devin Carter (wrestling), Kendall Fuller (football), Erick Green (men’s basketball), Courtney Liddle Barbour (softball) and Scott Vincent (men’s golf).

The seven-member class increases the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame to 240 members. The seven new members will be officially inducted Friday, Sept. 19 at The Inn at Virginia Tech, and will be recognized during halftime of the Hokies’ football game against Wofford on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Lane Stadium.

Kaylea Arnett

Sport: Women’s Diving

Years at VT: 2011-15

Notable: Three-time All-American who holds program records in the 1-meter (six dives) and the 3-meter (six dives)

One of the most accomplished women’s divers in ACC history, Arnett was a three-time All-American who earned ACC Most Valuable Women’s Diver each of her four seasons in Blacksburg. She captured six ACC gold medals—the most ever by an ACC diver or Virginia Tech swimmer/diver—and medaled in all three diving disciplines at the 2015 ACC Championships. The Hokies placed second and third as a team at the ACC Championships in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Arnett also won two gold medals at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials and competed internationally prior to her time in Blacksburg, collecting multiple medals at the Junior Pan-American Games in 2003 and 2007.

She currently competes in Red Bull cliff diving, taking the sport by storm in 2024. Arnett caught the eyes of the world with an impressive fourth-place finish at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Kevin Barker

Sport: Baseball

Years at VT: 1994-96

Notable: Second-team All-American as an outfielder in 1996 that was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers later that year

On the baseball diamond, Barker made his mark as a power-hitting outfielder from 1994 to 1996. He earned second-team All-America honors and was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in 1996. Barker remains the program’s all-time leader in triples, both in a season (nine) and career (17), and led the Hokies in home runs, runs and RBI during his final season.

He was selected in the third round of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and made his MLB debut on August 19, 1999. From 1996-2009, Barker played for the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds, in addition to the Brewers.

Barker was a first-team All-Metro Conference selection in 1995, while also making the all-tournament team. He produced a team-high 44 RBI in 1995.

Barker is currently a broadcaster for the Toronto Blue Jays and co-hosts the sports talk show Blair and Barker on Sportsnet 590 The FAN weekdays from 2-4 p.m. ET during the baseball season.

Devin Carter

Sport: Wrestling

Years at VT: 2011-15

Notable: Three-time All-American and national runner-up at 141 pounds in 2014; First NCAA finalist in program history

A force on the wrestling mat, Devin Carter became the first Hokie to reach an NCAA title match, finishing as national runner-up at 141 pounds in 2014. The first four-time ACC champion in program history and three-time All-American also captured ACC Wrestler of the Year honors in 2012-13 and was the league’s co-rookie of the year in 2011-12.

Carter consistently competed among the nation’s elite and helped elevate Virginia Tech’s national wrestling profile throughout his career. As a sophomore, Carter ascended to No. 1 in his weight class–the first Hokie to do so since 2002.

Carter currently resides on Long Island, N.Y., where he coaches high school wrestling and leverages his doctorate degree from Virginia Tech in the field of people analytics.

Kendall Fuller

Sport: Football

Years at VT: 2013-15

Notable: A second-team All-American in 2014 that was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins

On the gridiron, Fuller established himself as one of the ACC’s premier defensive backs. The 2014 second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honoree finished his collegiate career with 119 tackles, eight interceptions and 27 pass breakups in just 29 games.

Fuller burst onto the scene as the 2013 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. As a five-star freshman, Fuller tallied three interceptions against Duke, becoming one of 14 players in Tech history to have three in a single game.

Fuller went on to be selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has since played for Washington, Kansas City and Miami in the NFL. Fuller was a key contributor to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Erick Green

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Years at VT: 2009-13

Notable: Third-team AP All-American in 2013 after scoring a program single-season record 801 points; program’s first ACC Player of the Year

In men’s basketball, Green delivered one of the most prolific offensive seasons in program history. As a senior in 2012-13, he led the nation with 25 points per game and was named ACC Player of the Year—Virginia Tech’s first to receive the honor in program history.

Green also earned third-team AP All-America accolades after racking up a single-season program record 801 points as a senior. He remains 10th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,742 career points.

Following his senior season, Green was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 46th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He was later traded to the Denver Nuggets. Green currently plays for Napoli Basket of the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy.

Courtney Liddle Barbour

Sport: Softball

Years at VT: 2009-13

Notable: Three-time NFCA Mid-Atlantic Region selection that was picked 18th in the 2013 NPF College Draft by the NY/NJ Comets

Barbour was known for her consistent production and elite plate discipline. A three-time NFCA All-Region and All-ACC selection, Barbour holds the program record for walks (146) and ranks second for on-base percentage (.467). She is also among the top 10 in numerous other offensive categories, including home runs (32) and RBI (136).

In 2010, Barbour erupted for 11 home runs–a Virginia Tech freshman record at the time. The Hokies advanced to NCAA regionals in Barbour’s junior and senior seasons – advancing to the regional final both times. She was the 18th overall pick in the 2013 NPF College Draft.

Barbour is currently a coach at CrossFit Doors of Daring in Waxhaw, N.C.

Scott Vincent

Sport: Men’s Golf

Years at VT: 2011-15

Notable: First Team All-America in 2014 that still holds the program’s career scoring average record at 71.65

Rounding out the class is the most decorated men’s golfer in program history. Vincent became the only first-team All-American in program history in 2014 and finished his career with a school-record 71.65 scoring average.

He posted 22 top-10 finishes, including four wins, and helped the Hokies advance to NCAA regionals all four seasons and reach the NCAA Championship twice. His career-best round of 64 (-8) at the 2013 Golfweek Conference Challenge remains tied for the individual 18-hole program record.

Vincent later represented Zimbabwe at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he tied for 16th with an 11-under 273. He played the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Iron Heads GC of the LIV Golf League, recording 10 top-20 showings. Vincent secured playing privileges on LIV Golf by winning the International Series Order of Merit during the 2022 Asian Tour season. He remains an active member of the Asian Tour.

The hall of fame, which was established in 1982, is located at the south end of the Cassell Coliseum ambulatory.