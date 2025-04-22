VisitNRV Wins Best Regional Marketing Initiative Virgo Award

The Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations (VADMO), an association supporting destination marketing organizations and the development of tourism and travel professionals in Virginia, announced awards to the winners of the 2025 VIRGO Awards at their Annual Meeting and Spring Symposium last week in Harrisonburg Virginia.

During the Symposium, Visit New River Valley was announced as the winner for the Best Regional Marketing Initiative for their promotional bi-fold collateral and campaign. VisitNRV represents a dynamic partnership between: Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, and City of Radford, united in showcasing the region’s vibrant attractions and experiences.

VisitNRV was awarded a Marketing Leverage Program Grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to support a regional marketing initiative for the New River Valley. The grant funds will be used to design and print a standard 4×9 rack card brochure, which will be distributed in Virginia Visitor Centers. This full-color, multi-page bifold will showcase all five localities, while aligning with the branding and content of the VisitNRV website. It will feature key tourism experiences, including Couples’ Retreats, Outdoor Adventures, Retail Therapy, Sports, History, & Culture across the region.

​”Winning the VADMO Virgo Award for Best Regional Marketing Initiative two years in a row is a testament to the incredible collaboration and creativity of our regional partners,” said Erika Tolbert, Pulaski County Tourism Director. “This recognition reflects our collective commitment to showcasing the unique experiences that Pulaski County and the New River Valley have to offer.”

“Our regional collaboration that supported this brochure and other VisitNRV projects is one way we leverage our communities’ unique assets to enhance our destination. Whether visitors and residents are enjoying Giles County or other locations throughout the NRV we are working to ensure quality experiences that reflect our collaborative spirit.”

Additionally, the brochure will provide essential visitor information, including safety details, partner contacts, and a regional map. Designed to inspire travel to the NRV, the brochure will prominently display the Virginia is for Lover’s logo and offer valuable resources for both visitors and tourism partners. increasing traffic and boosting sales but also enhanced visitor experiences, reinforcing the area’s burgeoning reputation as a destination for food, wine, and craft beverage enthusiasts.

“Receiving the Virgo Award is an honor and a testament to the strength of our regional collaboration in the New River Valley. Our marketing initiative, and the new brochure that came from it, will help attract visitors and support our local economy, says Kathleen Legg, Director of Tourism for Floyd. “Coming together as a unified destination has been a rewarding experience, and it’s exciting to see that collective effort recognized.”

The VIRGO Awards, now in its fifteenth year, celebrates the success of destination marketing organizations along with their respective staff members and volunteers. Theresa Earles, Tourism Development Manager with Suffolk Tourism, manages the VIRGO Awards on behalf of VADMO, and said “Each year, VADMO honors the best and brightest in Virginia’s tourism industry. Whether it is an innovative marketing campaign, a successful an impactful destination event, or a top-notch digital promotion; the VIRGO Awards showcase the immense talent and dedication of VADMO’s members.”

Judges for the awards were industry peers. Submissions were evaluated on the quality of the submission, economic efficiency, and the economic or community impact. The awards were for projects, campaigns, and efforts completed between January through December 2024.