Volvo  Donates Use of VNL 860 Truck to VA250 Mobile Museum Experience

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

During a ceremony in Dublin on Saturday, Oct. 11, Volvo Trucks North America President Peter Voorhoeve presented the keys to an all-new VNL 860 to Cheryl Wilson, executive director for Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250).

Present at the ceremony was U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, representing Gov. Glen Younkin and Del. Jason Ballard, who were unable to attend.

The Volvo VNL 860 is on loan and will tow the VA250 mobile museum throughout Virginia, visiting middle schools, libraries and various events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War and U.S. Independence.

The VA250 mobile museum’s theme, “Out of Many, One” highlights the central role of Virginians in American independence. Using interactive stories, high-tech exhibits, and engaging displays the viewers will learn the importance Virgina Colonists played early-on in the history of our nation.

“Everything that made America happen started in Virginia, and we are honored to help the VA250 Commission tell the story. History is everywhere in Virginia,” stated Voorhoeve.

He continued, “We are very excited to be with you today in Dublin and to commission the VNL 860, built by the people in Dublin, to pull the VA250 Mobile Museum. It is important to us to give back to the community. The Volvo Group has invested more than $760 million in Virginia since 2011 and we’re proud to say our flagship North American Volvo truck plant is located here in Dublin. We are committed to this community for the long haul and are proud to be part of the VA250 Mobile Museum, showcasing the people and places in Virginia that helped build America,” expressed Voorhoeve.

Rep. Griffith shared excerpts from a message of support sent by Gov. Younkin, highlighting the significance of the occasion. “America was Made in Virginia! Virginia isn’t just commemorating the 250th anniversary of our great nation, we’re mobilizing it. The VA250 mobile museum takes our story on the road and brings communities together by educating and honoring our leading role in shaping America’s foundation. From its founding ideas to its leading figures, much of what made America happen took place in Virginia.”

Griffith then told of several historic events that happened in 1774. In one event, Col. William Fleming, a physician and leader in the Battle of Point Pleasant during Dunmore’s War, was severely wounded. Instead of quitting, Fleming leaned against a tree, pressing on his wounds; then preceded to sew himself up on the battlefield so he could continue to fight again. These ensuing battles made significant changes in the British King’s policies and enabled men like Daniel Boone to lead settlers across the Cumberland Gap and into the western territories. A portion of the Cumberland Gap is located in the 9th District Griffith represents in Washington.

VA250 executive director Cheryl Wilson opened the VA250 mobile museum so visitors could tour its many interactive exhibits. One of the first exhibits is a hologram of Virginia statesman Patrick Henry, giving his empassioned “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. Other exhibits and displays help visitors envision what it was like to live in Colonial times, be present at historic events; and ends with an opportunity to test their knowledge of American history and civics.

Wilson conveyed that the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience is a teaching tool that will travel throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia helping people reconnect and engage.

“History is about making life better for other people. Freedom is a gift that has been handed to us,” she explained.

The VA250 Mobile Museum Experience tells the story of Virginia’s pivotal role in the American Revolution. From Patrick Henry’s 1775 cry, “Give me Liberty or Give me Death” to General George Washington’s victory at the Siege of Yorktown in 1781, all Virginians whether man or woman, Indigenous peoples, freed and enslaved peoples, all played critical roles in the sacrifice, strife, and ultimate earning of American independence.

“Out of Many, One: The VA250 Mobile Museum Experience” tells their stories-and America’s history, made in Virginia.