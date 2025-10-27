Wade Arnold “Doc” Davis, 86, of Dublin, Virginia, has gone to a better land with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away peacefully at Carilion Giles Community Hospital on Saturday, October 25, following a brief illness.

A man of deep faith and unyielding determination, Arnold was as strong-willed as he was steadfast in his beliefs. Those who knew him best would tell you he wasn’t always easy to know, but he was impossible to forget.

Born and raised on his family’s farm near the borders of Pulaski and Giles Counties, Arnold learned the value of hard work early in life. A gifted athlete, he lettered in football and track, setting the record for the mile at Dublin High School that was never broken. Determined never to let any obstacle hold him back, he attended practices even though it meant missing the bus; he regularly hitchhiked the 12 miles home from school. He was still slam-dunking basketballs well into his 50s, stopping only after a hip replacement made him slow down—albeit reluctantly. Arnold could regularly hit a baseball clear out of the park and was as competitive on the field as he was in life. If he hadn’t been a farm boy who had to go to work instead of college, no doubt he would have made his way from Little Creek to the Big Leagues.

Though he had to postpone higher education after graduating high school in 1958, Arnold never stopped striving for more. He proudly earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1968, becoming a lifelong Hokie fan in the process. Arnold went on to build a respected career as a land surveyor—a calling that married his sharp intellect with his reverence for the land. Over the years, he worked for Gates Engineering, Celanese, and the Radford Arsenal before founding his own surveying business, W.A. Davis & Associates, in the early 1980s.

Arnold was also deeply committed to sharing his faith. Saved at an early age, he was active in church his entire life. One of his greatest honors was serving as a Gideon for more than 50 years, helping to distribute Bibles and spread the Gospel in which he so firmly believed.

A true Renaissance man, Arnold was a writer, artist, outdoorsman, Mason, beekeeper, and voracious reader whose curiosity knew no bounds. He was especially passionate about history—a walking encyclopedia of names, dates, and obscure facts. He loved spinning a good yarn and later penned a couple of books about life on “The Creek,” as well as a weekly column, Woods, Water & Wildlife, for The Patriot, where he shared local tales of Sneaky Snakes and even Bigfoot. Whether tracing the past or surveying a boundary line, he approached every endeavor with precision, curiosity, and respect for the world God created.

Though his path was sometimes hard and his spirit often restless, Arnold’s faith endured through it all. He faced life’s struggles with grit, humor, and the quiet conviction that the Lord’s grace covered even the roughest edges.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Linda Hash McDaniel; his daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Davis; and her mother, Sally Pack Cook. He was preceded in death by his father, Wade Hutsel Davis; his mother, Hazel Irene Faw Davis; and his brother, Alfred Douglas Davis.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Arnold will be laid to rest at Hidden Valley Cemetery alongside his parents and brother. In keeping with his wishes, his loyal dog, “Gravytrain”, will be reinterred and buried with him.

“A righteous man regardeth the life of his animal: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.” — Proverbs 12:10 (KJV)

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff of Carilion Giles Community Hospital for the exceptional care and kindness they provided to Arnold. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carilion Clinic Hospice, whose guidance and support brought Arnold and his loved ones great comfort in his final days.

The Davis family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.