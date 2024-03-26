Walter Benjamin (Benny) Keister, Sr. 83, of Dublin, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23, 2024. He was born March 13, 1941, and was the first baby born at the, then new, Radford Community Hospital. He was a graduate of ETSU (bachelors) and Radford University (masters). Benny served as Delegate to the VA General Assembly (2000-2005), as Mayor of Dublin (1989-1999), as an educator in numerous Virginia schools, as a Magistrate for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and was a lifetime member of the Pulaski County Life Saving Crew, and was a member of Henry Clay Masonic Lodge #280 A.F.& A.M. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter H. (Peg) Keister, and Mary M. McCraw (Keister/Bain), as well as his stepfather, Paul Bain, and stepbrother, Terry Bain. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Harriet Anderson, his step-brother Jeff Bain (Susan), his son, Bo Keister (Chelsea), grandchildren, Hayden Keister and Seth Keister, step-grandson, Gabriel Hemingway, nieces Erin Bain Hagar (Greg) and Ellen Bain Gunter (Aaron), as well as many cousins and close friends.

Virginia Masonic Burial Rites will be conducted at Unity Christian Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024 by Henry Clay Masonic Lodge #280 A.F. & A.M. Following the Masonic Rites, his life will be celebrated in the sanctuary with The Rev. Wendy Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford, VA 24141. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700