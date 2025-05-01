Warming Station reports on past year of ministry

The Taking It To The Streets Warming Station, located at 235 N. Jefferson Ave in Pulaski,

Has completed its 11th year providing food, clothing, hygiene and shelter for a large number of men and women.

“We saw a total of 133 overnight stays – 58 men and 75 women – for a total operational cost of $7,870.88, which includes a $10 meal card for each guest,” reported Pastor Charlie Barbettini.

“While we operate under strict guidelines of Pulaski Town management, serving the entire

Pulaski town and county area, some in the community would like to see an “open border” concept. That would mean accepting homeless from West Virginia, Tennessee and other Virginia communities such as Danville, Harrisburg and other areas, from which we’ve

had many requests. This would not be fair to Pulaski and is not part of our agreement with the Town, nor do we have a budget to cover the many thousands of dollars in extra costs that would mean,” said Barbettini.

“We strive to offer every service that we’re capable of and that God has led us to provide since 2014. We are part of and report each month to the IPHC Appalachian Conference located in Dublin.

“For Jesus said in Matthew 25:40, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’ (NKJV)

“We thank everyone that has contributed to the Warming Station with food, monetary donations, clothing, hygiene, etc. Most of all, we thank God for bringing so many people together to help us be His hands and feet, as we care for the homeless,” Barbettini concluded.