Sen. Mark Warner’s statement on the IRS tax filing deadline extension for Southwest Virginia.

“Good news for Southwest Virginians! After my advocacy, folks impacted by severe flooding have until November 3 to file their taxes – essential breathing room for folks that are still rebuilding from heartbreaking destruction.”

Permalink: https://x.com/MarkWarner/status/1917662620829487215

Valeria Rivadeneira

Press Secretary

U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (VA)